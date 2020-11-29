AirPods with Wireless Case hit all-time low at $140, standard model $110

Amazon is offering Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at the all-time low price of $139.98 shipped. That’s down from the usual $199 going rate, $10 under Black Friday, and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Are you not in need of the wireless charging case? Go with the standard version for $109.99, which is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. AirPods feature a truly wireless design and Apple’s H1 chip for quick pairing alongside access to features like Hey Siri. Go with the wireless charging case and easily power-up your AirPods on just about any Qi device. The standard model featured in today’s sale charges via Lightning cable.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save up to $100 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, and more. We have a great deal going right now on Apple Watch Series 6, which is being discounted by as much as $120 during Cyber Monday alongside a host of other deals.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

