This year’s holiday HomePod discount is here, bring Siri to your space for $210

-
AppleSmart HomeCyber Monday 2020
$299 $210

OtherWorldComputing, an authorized retailer, offers Apple’s HomePod in new open-box condition for $209.88 shipped. As a comparison, HomePod typically goes for $299 at various other retailers. Discounts have been harder to come by in recent months as Apple has introduced the smaller HomePod mini and shifted its focus elsewhere. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. OWC includes a full 1-year warranty with purchase on this open-box model.

If you’re not hooked into the Apple ecosystem, consider saving over 20% and going with the Echo Studio for $160. This is Amazon’s HomePod competitor with a familiar premium fabric-wrapped design and support for all of Alexa’s features. Along with upgraded internals for “hi-fi sound” and integrated ZigBee features, this model does it all. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Cyber Monday is on the horizon and Amazon is already discounting most of its Alexa speaker lineup from $10. The same can be said for Google’s Nest offerings, which are also on sale for the next few days.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is the amazing speaker from Apple®, engineered from the ground up to provide the most phenomenal sound in a device just 7 inches tall and 6 inches wide. HomePod features an array of seven beamforming, horn-loaded, tweeters, each with their own custom amplifier, designed to focus sound for optimal directional control. A high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier and powerful motor, provide deep, rich, base that is continuously analyzed and tuned for smooth, immersive sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Cyber Monday 2020

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Contigo and Bubba travel mug Cyber Monday sale from $9....
Upgrade to a Sweetnight mattress for as little as $187 ...
Have these robotic vacuums handle the chores, prices st...
Amazon’s Gold Box includes smart home security ca...
Amazon’s In-House Activewear Sale offers deals fr...
Cyber Monday Calphalon cookware up to $180 off: Espress...
Star Wars toys and collectibles now up to 40% off: Ligh...
Cyber Monday slashes $850 off VAVA’s 4K Laser TV ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – home audio: Sonos Move $100 off, onn Soundbar $29, more

Learn More
$49 off

AirPods are on sale from $110, wireless charging case $150, more

$110+ Learn More
Up to $57

Here are your Black Friday Apple TV discounts

From $122 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro hit all-time low at $169 (Save $80)

$169 Learn More
Reg. $300

Latest Beats headphones get Black Friday discounts from $100

From $100 Learn More

Our exclusive promo code brings the Libratone AirPlay 2 speaker to new low at $79

$79 Learn More