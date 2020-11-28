This year’s holiday HomePod discount is here, bring Siri to your space for $210

OtherWorldComputing, an authorized retailer, offers Apple’s HomePod in new open-box condition for $209.88 shipped. As a comparison, HomePod typically goes for $299 at various other retailers. Discounts have been harder to come by in recent months as Apple has introduced the smaller HomePod mini and shifted its focus elsewhere. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. OWC includes a full 1-year warranty with purchase on this open-box model.

If you’re not hooked into the Apple ecosystem, consider saving over 20% and going with the Echo Studio for $160. This is Amazon’s HomePod competitor with a familiar premium fabric-wrapped design and support for all of Alexa’s features. Along with upgraded internals for “hi-fi sound” and integrated ZigBee features, this model does it all. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Cyber Monday is on the horizon and Amazon is already discounting most of its Alexa speaker lineup from $10. The same can be said for Google’s Nest offerings, which are also on sale for the next few days.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is the amazing speaker from Apple®, engineered from the ground up to provide the most phenomenal sound in a device just 7 inches tall and 6 inches wide. HomePod features an array of seven beamforming, horn-loaded, tweeters, each with their own custom amplifier, designed to focus sound for optimal directional control. A high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier and powerful motor, provide deep, rich, base that is continuously analyzed and tuned for smooth, immersive sound.

