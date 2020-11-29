Pixel 5 drops to just $10 per month as part of this Cyber Monday sale

AT&T offers Google’s Pixel 5 128GB for $15 per month when you upgrade or open a new line. Those willing to trade-in a previous-generation device can knock the price down to $10 per month. You’ll need to agree to an AT&T Installment Plan that totals 30-months of service to lock-in this price. As a comparison, Pixel 5 usually goes for $24 per month or $725 fully unlocked, although Amazon has it currently discounted down to $649. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies. We noted its solid software features in our hands-on review, alongside a stellar camera, which has delivered similar ratings from Amazon customers, too.

Make the most of your savings today and score the popular Spigen Thin Fit Case for Pixel 5. This model won’t add too much bulk to your setup while ensuring that there’s also enough protection, as well. You’ll still have all the access you to ports, buttons, and the fingerprint scanner without issue.

There’s still plenty of great Cyber Monday deals on-going for Nest speakers, smart home accessories, and more starting at $17. That includes a great price on Nest Hub Max, which is currently down to $180 for Cyber Monday. Check out the entire promotion here for more deals this holiday season.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

