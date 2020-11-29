Pixel 5 drops to just $10 per month as part of this Cyber Monday sale

-
Cyber Monday 2020GoogleAT&T
Reg. $725 From $10

AT&T offers Google’s Pixel 5 128GB for $15 per month when you upgrade or open a new line. Those willing to trade-in a previous-generation device can knock the price down to $10 per month. You’ll need to agree to an AT&T Installment Plan that totals 30-months of service to lock-in this price. As a comparison, Pixel 5 usually goes for $24 per month or $725 fully unlocked, although Amazon has it currently discounted down to $649. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies. We noted its solid software features in our hands-on review, alongside a stellar camera, which has delivered similar ratings from Amazon customers, too.

Make the most of your savings today and score the popular Spigen Thin Fit Case for Pixel 5. This model won’t add too much bulk to your setup while ensuring that there’s also enough protection, as well. You’ll still have all the access you to ports, buttons, and the fingerprint scanner without issue.

There’s still plenty of great Cyber Monday deals on-going for Nest speakers, smart home accessories, and more starting at $17. That includes a great price on Nest Hub Max, which is currently down to $180 for Cyber Monday. Check out the entire promotion here for more deals this holiday season.

Google Pixel 5 features:

Take advantage of 5G speeds for a more entertaining, personal, and productive mobile experience with the Pixel 5 128GB 5G Smartphone from Google. With the Pixel 5, you can download content faster, smoothly play cloud-based gaming with Stadia, and more. For example, the Pixel 5 can act as a mobile hotspot, providing a 5G internet connection to another mobile phone or laptop. When video chatting via Google Duo, conversations are more natural and you gain the ability to share your screen so everyone can enjoy the same videos and websites.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Cyber Monday 2020

Google

AT&T

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monda...
Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamon...
APC’s 1500VA 10-outlet UPS keeps your devices pro...
Add a GOOLOO jump starter to your car with new all-time...
Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer hits Amazon low at $45 (Reg. ...
Refresh your space with up to 30% off home decor and ar...
Samsung’s all-in-one Alexa 4-Ch. Soundbar plunges...
Tineco cordless and corded vacuums are down as low as $...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Google: Pixel 5 $649, Nest Mini $19, Stadia bundles, more

Read more Learn More
Up to $700 off

Verizon Black Friday: Google Pixel 4a FREE, 4a 5G $5/mo., Pixel 5 up to $700 off, more

From FREE Learn More
50% off

Google’s Pixel Stand hits a new all-time low at 50% off for Black Friday

$40 Learn More
Up to $135 off

TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone drops to new low of $315 (Save $135), more from $175

From $175 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
65% off

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monday: $19 (Reg. $30) + more

From $19 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamond earrings + necklaces perfect for gifting

From $96 Learn More
Up to 90% off

Score best-selling Kindle eBooks and magazine subscriptions from $1, today only

$1+ Learn More