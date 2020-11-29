QNAP Cyber Monday deals take up to $180 off select NAS from $159

-
Black Friday 2020AdoramaNetworkingQNAP
Shop now $159+

The QNAP Cyber Monday discounts are now beginning to roll in at various retailers. Headlining this year’s savings is the QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $399.99 shipped at Adorama. Usually selling for $580, it recently dropped to $499 at Amazon with today’s offer slashing off another $99 and marking a new all-time low. This 4-bay NAS comes equipped with a quad-core 2.0GHz processor enabling it to handle 4K playback and hardware transcoding with Plex. Dual 2.5GbE ports enable up to 590MB/s transfer speeds and are joined by an HDMI output as well as five USB 3.0 slots. QNAP includes 4GB of RAM on this model, but it can be upgraded to 8GB down the line. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more QNAP deals from $159.

Other QNAP Cyber Monday NAS deals:

For more ways to refresh your home network this Cyber Monday, be sure to check out everything in our networking guide. We’re currently seeing some mesh Wi-Fi routers on sale from $90, alongside Intel NUC price cuts that make great smart home servers and can run Plex from $280.

But if it’s the latest and greatest you’re looking for, our piece of the AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router is absolutely worth a read, especially for power users and the like.

QNAP 4-Bay TS453D NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-453D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Black Friday 2020

Adorama

Networking QNAP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System drops to $172 ...
Cyber Monday pricing on Nintendo’s Switch Online ...
Save up to 80% with Hyper’s biggest ever Black Fr...
Disney Cyber Monday deals up to 30% off: Toys, t-shirts...
Cyber Monday deals take $100 or more off the latest App...
LEGO Cyber Monday up to 50% off sale: Star Wars, Archit...
Cyber Monday DNA test kits from $39: 23andMe, Embark Do...
Early Instant Pot Cyber Monday deals now live from $49:...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $449

QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS handles Time Machine, Plex, more at $339 (Save $110)

$339 Learn More
Save up to 20%

Synology’s new DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS falls to low of $630 (Save $70), more from $230

From $230 Learn More
Shop now

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System drops to $172 (Save 25%), more routers from $90

$90+ Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Save 54%

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $125.50 (Save 54%)

$125.50 Learn More
65% off

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monday: $19 (Reg. $30) + more

From $19 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamond earrings + necklaces perfect for gifting

From $96 Learn More
Up to 90% off

Score best-selling Kindle eBooks and magazine subscriptions from $1, today only

$1+ Learn More