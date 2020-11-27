Build a home media server with Intel NUC 8 Mini PCs from $280 (Save up to 32%)

Today, we’ve spotted a collection of Intel NUC mini PC deals headlined by the Islay Canyon i7 model for $599.99 shipped at B&H. Usually selling for $880, today’s offer is good for a $280 price cut and marks a new all-time low. This compact computer features an i7 processor alongside 1TB of built-in storage and 16GB of RAM to get you started out of the box. There’s also four USB 3.0 ports alongside HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, as well as Gigabit Ethernet. Perfect for everything from running Plex and handling smart home tasks to causal web browsing and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for additional Intel NUC deals from $280.

Other notable NUC deals:

Of course, if you’re privy to using macOS for a server, the latest M1-powered Mac mini is also on sale right now. Having dropped by as much as $70, you’ll be able to score new all-time lows from $629. I’ve been running one of these for about two weeks now and am impressed by the performance compared to the previous generation model. Then go check out these QNAP Black Friday deals with up to $180 off.

Intel NUC Islay Canyon i7 features:

The Intel NUC Islay Canyon i7 Mini PC (Tall) is a compact entry-level gaming system powered by a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core processor and AMD Radeon 540X graphics. It’s also equipped with 8GB of 1866 MHz LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB of Intel Optane Memory, and a 1TB hard drive. Other integrated features include HDMI and Mini DisplayPort connectivity, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, an SDXC card reader, and multiple USB ports.

