NETGEAR's Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System drops to $172 (Save 25%), more routers from $90

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (MK62) for $172.60 shipped. Usually selling for $230, today’s price cut amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Bringing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity into your setup, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk mesh system delivers up to 1.8Gb/s speeds across its four download channels. The two included routers can dish out 3,000-square feet of coverage and the two built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports allow for wired expansion in multiple rooms. Over 865 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from $90.

Other notable networking deals include:

While you’re upgrading the home network, adding a NAS into the mix might be just what you need for tackling routine backups and the like. Luckily, we’re currently seeing a collection QNAP NAS on sale from $159. Not to mention, some NUC deals starting at $280.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

With Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System you’ll enjoy advanced whole home WiFi designed to deliver smooth video streaming and fast online gaming to more devices at the same time. Experience the next generation of WiFi 6, perfect for medium to large homes up to 3,000 sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps.

