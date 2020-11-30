Cyber Monday builds out your DIY kit with BLACK+DECKER power tool deals from $25

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering BLACK+DECKER tools and more priced from $25 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 4-tool 20V Combo Kit at $99.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $120-$165 and today’s deal comes within $1 of the lowest we’ve tracked since 2017. Generally, at this price point, you’ll only get a drill/driver combo kit. But, BLACK+DECKER wants to make sure you can tackle any project with a drill/driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED light. Everything in this kit runs off the same 20V MAX battery (also on sale). The drill is fairly self-explanatory, but the reciprocating saw can be used to cut a variety of materials. Picking up the circular saw will be great for handling small (or big) DIY projects, like breaking down sheets of plywood, cutting up 2x4s, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

One way that BLACK+DECKER is able to offer such a budget-friendly price here is that they don’t include a carrying bag. Well, just a bit of your savings can be put toward this 16-inch bag from WORKPRO. It should be able to hold most, if not all of the tools in today’s lead deal. Plus, at just $23, it’s an easy buy.

Looking for a wider selection of stuff to browse through? Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sale is in full swing and the discounts are large. Up to 40% off is available here and you’ll find a slew of sales from RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more available here.

BLACK+DECKER 4-tool Combo Kit features:

Drill / Driver features an 11 position clutch with a LED work light to illuminate the work surface

Circular saw features a high torque motor with a 5-1/2″ blade

Reciprocating saw features 3000Spm motor, 7/8″ stroke length and tool-free blade changes

LED work ight offers 70 Lumens for up to 11 hours of runtime

