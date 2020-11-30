Home Depot Cyber Monday sale: Take up to 40% off RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, more

Home Depot has kicked off its annual Cyber Monday tool sale with up to 40% off DIY essentials from RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, and many more. Free shipping is available on just about everything. Deals start at $5 on a wide range of tools and accessories. Our top pick is the RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit for $199. That’s down 33% from the original price and $50 or so off the regular going rate. Pick up this 6-tool combo kit and be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. Includes a drill and driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and multi-tool. Ships with a work light as well, so you can easily see what’s going on around you. There’s also multiple batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case included. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Take a look at the rest of Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sale for more deals with prices starting at just $5. You can can save upwards of 40% off tools, accessories, and more. Amazon has plenty of tool deals on-going at this point, including this WORX sale with deals from $46. That includes a great price on a 20V multi-sander for $88. Check out the entire promo here for more deals.

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The Drill/Driver has a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque for control and power.