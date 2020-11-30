Cyber Monday Funko sale from $5: Mandalorian The Child, Pokemon, Dragon Ball Z, more

As part of its Cyber Monday sale, GameStop has now launched a 1-day Funko POP! sale. While the deals start from $5, the real standouts are the collection of regularly $12 characters down at $8 with free shipping in orders over $35. This is where you’ll find some of the newer figures including those from The Mandolorian, alongside some from Dragon Ball Z and The Last of Us, as well as Pokemon characters. A great chance to fill out your collection or to score some sweet stocking stuffers, you’ll find our top picks from the Cyber Monday Funko POP! sale below.

Cyber Monday Funko POP! sale:

Firstly, go check out the new Mandalorian Black Series Helmet and Baby Yoda Funko Pop!, as well as the Trouble on Tatooine LEGO set with Beskar armor Mandalorian minifig. You also find our constantly updated roundup of Cyber Monday LEGO building kit deals starting $6 right here. Then go dive into all of the now live Cyber Monday offers across every product category.

More on the Funko Mandalorian The Child:

From Star Wars: The Mandalorian is The Child with Cup as a stylized Pop! vinyl bobblehead from Funko!

Mando may be busy with serious matters but The Child was hungry. Collect Pop! The Child as as the bounty for your collection of The Mandalorian.

Stylized collectible stands approximately 3.25 inches tall, perfect for any Mandalorian or Star Wars fan!

This figure is a bobblehead.

Collect and display all The Mandalorian Pop! vinyl figures!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!