Alongside getting a look at the latest Technic supercar today, LEGO is unveiling the latest creation straight out of The Mandalorian. As the first kit drawing inspiration from season two, the new LEGO Star Wars Trouble on Tatooine set packs nearly 300 pieces as well as a new Beskar armor of the iconic bounty hunter. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming LEGO Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine set.

LEGO debuts new Trouble on Tatooine set

With the latest season of The Mandalorian currently airing, we’ve been seeing a pretty solid stream of new merchandise and collectibles unveiled to coincide with new episodes. But now, LEGO is finally getting in on the action with a new creation centered around some of Mando and The Child’s latest adventures. So if you haven’t seen any of the new season, there are minor spoilers ahead.

Directly drawing inspiration from the first episode of The Mandalorian’s second season, The Marshall, this new 276-piece creation centers on Tatooine to recreate an aspect of the chapter’s most pivotal scene. Included alongside a Tuskin Raider’s tent, there’s also a large crossbow harpoon weapon for taking on the Krayt Dragon, which unfortunately doesn’t come in this set. Finally, there’s a brick-built version of the bounty hunter’s speeder bike.

LEGO finally gives the Mandalorian his Beskar armor

Though the most eye-catching aspect of the latest LEGO Mandalorian set is its selection of minifigures. Alongside a Tuskin Raider, there’s finally the addition of a Beskar armored Mando minifig here. With both of the kits that have been released so far from the series, LEGO has opted to include a more basic version of the titular Mandalorian. But now, we’re finally getting the Beskar-clad version.

LEGO is also including the real star of the show in the upcoming Trouble on Tatooine set, as well. Marking just the third time fans have had a chance to bring Baby Yoda into their collections, the set is complemented by The Child.

Launching January 1, 2021

The latest addition to the LEGO Star Wars collection is slated to debut alongside the rest of the 2021 wave on January 1. As of now, exact pricing has yet to be confirmed, but given the price count and some early reports of the 2021 set list, it’s all but confirmed to retail for $30. Expect to see a full unveiling of the kit next Monday as part of the ongoing Mando Monday announcements.

As just the third kit from The Mandalorian, it’s great to see LEGO take a different approach here. The $30 price tag is going to be particularly appealing for Star Wars fans who haven’t picked up the buildable Child set or the Razor Crest, if not only for the fact that it’s the most affordable way to get a Baby Yoda minifigure right now. And that also makes this the most affordable set to date from The Mandalorian yet, which is another plus.

That’s on top of the fact that LEGO is finally giving fans a Beskar armor version of the Mandalorian, which was one of our critiques of the Razor Crest. All in all, even though the main builds here aren’t great and this won’t be the most display-worthy kit out there, I’m sure it’ll still be a hit with fans.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

