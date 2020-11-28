The LEGO Cyber Monday deals have arrived with a collection of markdowns on everything from Star Wars, Architecture, Technic, City, Super Mario, and more. With new all-time lows across the board, this is the biggest sale of the year to get your brick-built action on. There’s up to 50% in savings to be had, so be sure to head below for all of the best LEGO Cyber Monday deals from $6.

LEGO Cyber Monday now underway

Alongside all of the other price cuts going on for Cyber Monday, LEGO’s very own Black Friday promotion is still live with up to 20% off a selection of kits, freebie kits, and more. Shoppers will still score the Charles Dickens Christmas Carole set that was available over VIP weekend in orders over $150, but find plenty of cash discounts as well.

Black Friday is also marking the first time shoppers can bring home the new 9,000-piece Colosseum. Alongside scoring the aforementioned savings, you’ll also lock-in a limited-edition Chariot set for free when picking up the largest build to date. You can learn more about LEGO’s latest creation right here. But then head below for all of the cash price cuts direct from LEGO and beyond.

LEGO Cyber Monday Star Wars deals

Super Mario deals

Architecture

LEGO Cyber Monday Technic deals

Minecraft

City

Creator

All of the other LEGO Cyber Monday deals

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet features:

Build and display a LEGO clone of one of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters with this Boba Fett Helmet (75277) model kit! It’s a super LEGO Star Wars gift idea for adult fans and offers a testing challenge for experienced LEGO builders, with the familiar shape and authentic details of the helmet beautifully recreated using LEGO bricks. This LEGO Boba Fett collectible has a base with a nameplate to display it at home, in the office or wherever else you like in the galaxy.

