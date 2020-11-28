The LEGO Cyber Monday deals have arrived with a collection of markdowns on everything from Star Wars, Architecture, Technic, City, Super Mario, and more. With new all-time lows across the board, this is the biggest sale of the year to get your brick-built action on. There’s up to 50% in savings to be had, so be sure to head below for all of the best LEGO Cyber Monday deals from $6.
LEGO Cyber Monday now underway
Alongside all of the other price cuts going on for Cyber Monday, LEGO’s very own Black Friday promotion is still live with up to 20% off a selection of kits, freebie kits, and more. Shoppers will still score the Charles Dickens Christmas Carole set that was available over VIP weekend in orders over $150, but find plenty of cash discounts as well.
Black Friday is also marking the first time shoppers can bring home the new 9,000-piece Colosseum. Alongside scoring the aforementioned savings, you’ll also lock-in a limited-edition Chariot set for free when picking up the largest build to date. You can learn more about LEGO’s latest creation right here. But then head below for all of the cash price cuts direct from LEGO and beyond.
LEGO Cyber Monday Star Wars deals
- Millennium Falcon: $128 (Reg. $160)
- Kylo Ren’s Shuttle: $104 (Reg. $130)
- Mandalorian Battle Pack: $12 (Reg. $15)
- Buildable Yoda: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Pasaana Speeder Chase: $24 (Reg. $40)
- Mandalorian AT-ST Raider: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Obi-Wan’s Hut: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Assault Tank: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder:$24 (Reg. $30)
- Snowspeeder: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Buildable D-O: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Duel on Mustafar: $16 (Reg. $20)
Super Mario deals
- Guarded Fortress: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Piranha Plant Power Slide: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Mario’s House & Yoshi: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Boomer Bill Barrage: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Desert Pokey: $16 (Reg. $20)
Architecture
- San Francisco Skyline: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Dubai Skyline: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Trafalgar Square: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Tokyo Skyline: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Paris Skyline: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Statue of Liberty: $87 (Reg. $120)
- Empire State Building: $87 (Reg. $120)
- White House: $87 (Reg. $100)
LEGO Cyber Monday Technic deals
- Liebherr R 9800 Excavator: $330 (Reg. $450)
- w/ code BFR9800
- Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: $300 (Reg. $380)
- w/ code ZBFLAMBO
- Land Rover Defender: $140 (Reg. $200)
- w/ code BFZAVLR
- Catamaran: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rescue Helicopter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Getaway Truck: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Technic Mini CLAAS XERION: $10 (Reg. $13)
Minecraft
- Minecraft Pirate Ship Adventure: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Minecraft The Redstone Battle: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Minecraft The End Battle: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Minecraft The Wool Farm: $16 (Reg. $20)
City
- City Train Tracks: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Passenger Train: $128 (Reg. $160)
- City Space Deep Space Rocket:$80 (Reg. $100)
- Ocean Exploration Submarine: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Ice-Cream Truck: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Diving Yacht: $16 (Reg. $20)
Creator
- Expert Volkswagen Beetle: $89 (Reg. $100)
- 3-in-1 Deep Sea Creatures: $12 (Reg. $15)
- 3-in-1 Propeller Plane: $8 (Reg. $10)
All of the other LEGO Cyber Monday deals
- DUPLO Disney Mickey Mouse: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Classic Green Baseplate: $6 (Reg. $8)
- DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Jet vs Venom Mech: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Speed Champions Nissan GT-R: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Hidden Side Supernatural Race Car: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Ninjago Kai’s Mech Jet: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Minions Unstoppable Bike Chase:$16 (Reg. $20)
- Brickheadz Reindeer: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Ideas Friends Central Perk: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Ideas International Space Station: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Formula E Panasonic Jaguar Car: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Harry Potter Knight Bus: $19 (Reg. $40)
- Creator 3-in-1 Underwater Robot: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Boost Creative Toolbox: $128 (Reg. $160)
- Overwatch Wrecking Ball: $17 (Reg. $20)
- Iron Man Helmet: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Wrath of Loki: $48 (Reg. $60)
- McLaren Senna: $12 (Reg. $15)
LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet features:
Build and display a LEGO clone of one of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters with this Boba Fett Helmet (75277) model kit! It’s a super LEGO Star Wars gift idea for adult fans and offers a testing challenge for experienced LEGO builders, with the familiar shape and authentic details of the helmet beautifully recreated using LEGO bricks. This LEGO Boba Fett collectible has a base with a nameplate to display it at home, in the office or wherever else you like in the galaxy.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!