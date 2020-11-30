Pixel 4 XL drops to $549 (Save $350) + OnePlus 8T at $630 and more from $20

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Android smartphones from Google, Motorola, OnePlus, and more from $20. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB in Just Black for $549 shipped. Down from its $899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 39% in savings, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low from back on Prime Day in October, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Google Pixel 4XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display alongside up to 25-hours of battery life and IP68 water-resistance. So if the smaller size of the Pixel 5 is a dealbreaker, this offer is worth a look. You’ll also enjoy Night Sight photography that’s backed by the 16 and 12MP camera array. Over 290 customers have left as 4.5/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more Android smartphones on sale.

Other notable Android deals:

If you’re more of a Samsung fan, you can currently take advantage of up to 30% in savings on its latest Galaxy handsets from $285. But then check out all of the other price cuts in our Android guide, and swing by our Cyber Monday deals hub for everything else on sale today.

Google Pixel 4 XL features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

