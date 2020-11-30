Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones: S20 $750, more from $285

-
AmazonCyber Monday 2020AndroidSamsung
$285+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones starting at $285 shipped. Headlining is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone at $749.99. Usually selling for $1,000, today’s offer is good for a $250 price cut, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon low. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch display alongside 28-hour battery life that’s backed by a Super Fast Charging mode. You’ll also be able to count on 128GB of storage as well as 5G connectivity, on top of its Single Take AI-powered triple camera array around back. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Other notable Samsung phones:

Then while we’re talking Android, you’ll want to head over to our deals hub for even more price cuts on smartphones and more. Google’s Pixel 3a/XL handsets are currently on sale from $239 right now, alongside a discount on Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus at $125.50.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cyber Monday 2020

Android Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 42% on ecobee, TP-Link, Yale, and other smar...
Cyber Monday builds out your DIY kit with BLACK+DECKER ...
Amazon’s Shark and Bissell Gold Box levels up flo...
Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen sale from $7: KitchenAid, B...
Pixel 4 XL drops to $549 (Save $350) + OnePlus 8T at $6...
NERF blasters and accessories highlight this Gold Box f...
OontZ Angle 3 Pro sports IPX7 waterproofing + 15-hours ...
SodaStream sparkling water makers start from $50 for Cy...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), more Black Friday deals from $500

From $500 Learn More
Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
$1,200

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Smartphone falls to new all-time low at $842 (Save $358)

$842 Learn More
25% off

All-time lows arrive on Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC cards from $7.50

$7.50+ Learn More

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Lonely Hacker, Water Reminder Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Up to 42% off

Save up to 42% on ecobee, TP-Link, Yale, and other smart home gear from $10

$10+ Learn More
UP to 30% off

Cyber Monday builds out your DIY kit with BLACK+DECKER power tool deals from $25

From $25 Learn More
Save 39%

Amazon’s Shark and Bissell Gold Box levels up floor-cleaning from $98 (Up to 39% off)

From $98 Learn More