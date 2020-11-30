B&H has launched its annual Cyber Monday Apple sale this morning headlined by the new 13-inch MacBook Air M1/8GB/256GB for $899. Shipping in 3-5 days at no cost. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen. Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air has received rave reviews for its stellar battery life and quick performance thanks to the new M1 chip. This model arrives with 256GB of storage, 8GB worth of RAM, and a fanless design that’s ultra-quiet. It’s a great option that delivers solid performance, despite the MacBook Air name, thanks to Apple’s redesign silicon chip. Head below for more.

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro is also being discounted during this B&H Cyber Monday promotion, taking $100 off the entry-level model and return prices to the best we’ve seen. Prices start at $1,199. Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and as much as 512GB worth of solid-state storage.

Other notable B&H Cyber Monday Apple deals:

Our Apple guide has plenty of deals for Cyber Monday. That includes AirPods marked down from $110 and Apple Watch Series 6, which is currently at $100 off. We’ve also spotted a deal on HomePod this weekend, as well. Apple Watch Series 5 is also at least $100 off for a limited time.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life

8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance to tackle projects faster than ever

Up to eight GPU cores with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

