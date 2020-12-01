Eddie Bauer’s Cyber Event slashes 50% off parka jackets, fleece, boots, more + free shipping

Eddie Bauer Cyber Week Deals take 50% off your purchase and an extra 50% off clearance items with promo code FESTIVE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Superior Down Parka Jacket that’s very fashionable for this winter season. It’s currently marked down to $175 and originally was priced at $349. This style is designed to keep you warm in very low temperatures and is completely waterproof. It also features large pockets for storage and comes in five color options. This would also make a great holiday gift and it’s currently rated 4.5/5 stars with over 800 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals and you will want to check out the Marmot Cyber Event that’s going on now with hundreds of deals from $12.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

