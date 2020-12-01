Home Depot discounts WORX outdoor tools and more by up to 40%, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off electric outdoor tools and more. Free shipping is available for everyone along with curbside pickup. Our top pick is the WORX 40V 17-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $249.99. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $300 price tag and the second-best we’ve tracked in 2020. This model features a 17-inch cutting blade with a rear bagging system plus the ability to mulch, as well. It ships with a dual battery system that can handle “up to 1/8-acre” per charge. Great for ditching the gas and oil while scoring some off-seasons savings this year. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $299, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve ever tracked. With winter weather quickly approaching and the leaves falling, going with a combo like this makes it easy to ditch the gas and oil routine. Greenworks includes a 4Ah battery with purchase and everything you need to trim and blow your property. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for more deals on electric outdoor tools, accessories, and other add-ons to make your space look fresh. As always, our Green Deals guide is filled with all of the latest environmentally-friendly deals.

WORX 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower features:

The 2-in-1 Bag & Mulch 40V Lawn Mower from Worx has all the power and advantages of a traditional mower, without the drawbacks. Battery-powered mowers are quieter, more efficient and cost effective, and cleaner to use for both you and the environment. And with double the power and double the runtime, this mower offers gas-like performance. The two 20V batteries in this model to give it 40V of power, and this version comes with two 4.0 Ah batteries. That’s twice as much charge as the standard 2.0 Ah rechargeable batteries, for twice the runtime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!