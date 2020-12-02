Treat your battlestation to Razer’s Seiren X USB Streaming Mic at $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $69.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is one of the best this year outside of a Prime Day discount. Ideal for streamers, gamers, or anyone just looking to take their Zoom audio quality up a notch, Razer’s Seiren X USB Microphone delivers a super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise. There’s also a built-in shock mount, as well as a Zero Latency Monitoring mode that’s geared more towards creative use cases and removes echoes from real-time streams. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Today’s price cut is one of the best prices out there for a USB microphone from a well-known brand. But if you’re looking for something more affordable and don’t need the Razer seal of approval, this $35 option may do the trick. It lacks the streamer-focused features found above, but comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,900 customers and saves you a sizable amount of cash.

Then while you’re overhauling the battlestation or work setup, these discounted LG monitors are surely worth a look. Whether the streaming setup could use a secondary monitor or it’s time for something more modern, there are options priced from $100 with up to 30% in savings attached. Then check out all of the other deals in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

The Razer siren x is the microphone designed specially to elevate the quality of streams. The microphone strategically filters unwanted background noise and features a built-in shock mount to dampen vibrations. To ensure it fits your gaming setup perfectly and professionally, it’s constructed to be sleek and non-obstructive, allowing your audience to see more of you. It’s the microphone needed to propel your streaming journey to greater heights.

