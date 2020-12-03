Samsung’s portable T7 Touch SSD delivers a fingerprint sensor at $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer is $10 below the previous Black Friday price cut, saves you 20%, and matches the all-time low. This portable SSD from Samsung delivers a rugged form-factor that’s backed by a shock-resistant case that can withstand drops of up to 6-feet. You’re also looking at 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to USB-C connectivity. And Samsung ups the security with a built-in finger print sensor for added data protection. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and our hands-on review offers a more in-depth look, as well. Head below for more.

If you can live without the touch authentication features found above, going with the standard Samsung T7 SSD lets you score 1TB of storage for $150. But if you’re looking to make out for even less, the 500GB model can be yours for $80 right now, delivering half the storage for half the price alongside a 4.7/5 star rating from 2,700 shoppers.

While you’re upgrading the workstation, CalDigit’s 15-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock is worth a look now that it has dropped to a new all-time low. Saving you 24% from the going rate, today’s offer brings it down to $190. Otherwise, Logitech’s MX Master 2S Mouse is an easy recommendation at $50, especially now that it’s 38% off.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

