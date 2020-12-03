CalDigit’s 15-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock beats Black Friday at $190 (Save 24%)

Reg. $250 $190

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the CalDigit TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $189.99 shipped. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous Black Friday mention by $10, and is a new all-time low. CalDigit’s dock turns your MacBook and more into a full-fledged desktop workstation with 15 ports headlined by three USB-C outputs, five USB ports, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. On top of its Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, you’ll also enjoy 87W power passthrough. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Depending what your workstation looks like, picking up a longer 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable with your savings might be a good call. The TS3 Plus only includes a 2-foot cable, so spending $22 on this highly-rated option ensures you have extra flexibility in your setup. I bought the featured dock a few weeks ago and picked up the longer 6.6-foot variant of this cable for my setup, and have been quite pleased so far.

Then while we’re talking workstation upgrades, a new monitor might be exactly what your setup needs. We’re currently seeing up to 30% off a selection of LG options, including UltraWides and 4K USB-C models, with prices starting at $100. Or if it’s a peripheral that’s calling your name, Logitech’s popular MX Master 2S Mouse has returned to the all-time low at $50.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

