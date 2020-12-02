Logitech’s popular MX Master 2S Mouse returns to all-time low at $50 (Save 38%)

Lenovo is currently offering the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse for $49.99 shipped when code MXMASTER50 has been applied at checkout. Having originally sold for $100, it’s more recently been trending around $80 with today’s offer saving you 38% and marking a new 2020 low. Logitech’s popular MX Master 2S mouse delivers a bevy of features to take your workstation to the next level. Alongside 70-day battery life and seven programable buttons, Logitech’s FLOW capabilities allow you to pair the mouse with three devices and switch between them while also copying files, text, and more from one to another. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If the more ergonomic and feature-packed build found above isn’t doing anything for you, the Logitech M720 Wireless Triathlon Mouse is a great way to save some extra cash at $40. It still packs the brand’s FLOW feature set, alongside up to 24-months of battery life, just without the rechargeable functionality on the MX Master S2.

But if it’s a new peripheral for the battlestation you’re after, Logitech’s lineup of LIGHTSYNC PC gaming mice and keyboards are on sale from $15. Then be sure to check out the brand’s recent G Pro X Superlight mouse, as it stands out from all of the aforementioned models thanks to being Logitech’s lightest gaming peripheral to date.

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse features:

The ultimate precision mouse for power users. Harness the power of Logitech Flow and seamlessly move content between three computers. Scroll through documents and web pages faster and easier with the speed adaptive scroll wheel. Powers up for an entire day in just three minutes. A sculpted, hand crafted shape ensures comfortable hand and wrist support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!