Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio returns to low at $70 (Save 22%), more from $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung charging accessories headlined by its new Wireless Charger Trio for $69.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, marks just the second price cut we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. As one of Samsung’s latest additions to its Galaxy accessory lineup, the new Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. On top of a dual Qi charging pad with six coils and the ability to dish out up to 9W of power each to two devices, there’s also a designated spot to power up a Galaxy Watch or other wearable. An included 25W USB-C wall charger rounds out the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $40.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Samsung Convertable 10W Qi Charging Stand for $39.99. Down from $50, today’s offer is matching the all-time low, and like the lead deal, only the second price cut to date so far. Featuring a folding design, this Qi charger can convert between a typical flat pad design as well as a stand form-factor for keeping an eye on notifications as your device refuels. It serves as a great companion to the latest Galaxy smartphones, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Be sure to check out the other accessories on sale right here. Then head over to our smartphone guide for even more ways to refresh your charging kit, as well as other iPhone and Android essentials. And speaking of Samsung price cuts, its Galaxy Fit2 has dropped to a new all-time low of $40 alongside the latest Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $300.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

