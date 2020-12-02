Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Friday with lows from $300 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm for $329.99 shipped. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer saves you $100, beats our previous mention from Black Friday by $29, and marks a new all-time low. The 41mm version is also on sale for $300, down from $400 and marking a new all-time low, as well. Samsung’s latest wearable delivers a circular OLED display in either 41mm or 45mm sizes complete with a rotating bezel. On top of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring as well as SPO2, VO2 max, and even ECG functionality that’s on the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the smartwatch form-factor and opting for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 instead. This $50 fitness tracker delivers many of the same stats as the features wearables, but with a more compact OLED display and slimmer design. You’ll also enjoy up to 15-day battery life as well as notification relay from your smartphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 170 customers.

If you don’t mind going with one of Samsung’s previous-generation wearables, its stainless steel Galaxy Watch is still down to one of the best prices of the year at $189. Saving you 33% from the going rate, this smartwatch was recently updated with hand-washing notifications and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!