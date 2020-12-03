Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker drops to new low of $40 (Save 33%), more

B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $59, it recently dropped to $49 for Black Friday with today’s offer slashing off another $9, marking a new all-time low, and amounting to 33% in savings. Headlined by a curved AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 is a more affordable way to keep tabs on everything from heart rate to notifications from your smartphone. Alongside being able to automatically track workouts, it delivers water-resistant design up to 50-meters as well as up to 15-days of battery life per charge. There’s also sleep monitoring, water intake tracing, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 170 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Samsung Galaxy wearables starting at $146. Shipping here is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Shop our top picks below.

But if it’s the latest offerings from Samsung you’re after, its latest lineup of Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches are now on sale from $300. Beating the Black Friday discounts we saw last week, you can now score new all-time lows while also saving $100 from the going rates.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 features:

Look and feel your best with the lightweight yet durable Samsung Galaxy Fit2. Easily track your fitness and wellness, day and night, in clear, vivid color. A simple glance at your wrist lets you monitor workouts and sleep patterns. And keep an eye on notifications from a comfortable, stylish fitness tracker that lasts up to 15 days on a single charge. This device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

