Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker drops to new low of $40 (Save 33%), more

-
Fitness TrackerSamsungB&H
33% off $40+

B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $59, it recently dropped to $49 for Black Friday with today’s offer slashing off another $9, marking a new all-time low, and amounting to 33% in savings. Headlined by a curved AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 is a more affordable way to keep tabs on everything from heart rate to notifications from your smartphone. Alongside being able to automatically track workouts, it delivers water-resistant design up to 50-meters as well as up to 15-days of battery life per charge. There’s also sleep monitoring, water intake tracing, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 170 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Samsung Galaxy wearables starting at $146. Shipping here is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Shop our top picks below.

But if it’s the latest offerings from Samsung you’re after, its latest lineup of Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches are now on sale from $300. Beating the Black Friday discounts we saw last week, you can now score new all-time lows while also saving $100 from the going rates.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 features:

Look and feel your best with the lightweight yet durable Samsung Galaxy Fit2. Easily track your fitness and wellness, day and night, in clear, vivid color. A simple glance at your wrist lets you monitor workouts and sleep patterns. And keep an eye on notifications from a comfortable, stylish fitness tracker that lasts up to 15 days on a single charge. This device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Samsung

B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

CalDigit’s 15-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock beats Black...
Upgrade your PC with Samsung internal SSDs starting at ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Frida...
Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch drops to $189 ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 120Hz Super AMO...
B&H Cyber Week Apple sale takes up to $300 off lat...
TicWatch Cyber Monday deals take up to 33% off Wear OS ...
APC’s 1500VA 10-outlet UPS keeps your devices pro...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), more Black Friday deals from $500

From $500 Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Friday with lows from $300 (Save $100)

$300+ Learn More
Reg. $279

Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch drops to $189 (Save 33%)

$189 Learn More
Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
$151 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, more at a low of $699

$699 Learn More

Samsung’s new Smart Monitors offer native apps, Apple AirPlay from $229

Learn More
$206 value

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live include an official 9W Qi charger for $145 ($206 value)

$145 Learn More

Microsoft Black Friday ad: Surface lineup, Sonos speakers, VR headsets, more

Read more Learn More