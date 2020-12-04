Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga Chromebook falls to new 2020 low at $500 (Save 30%)

Lenovo is currently offering its 15-inch Yoga Chromebook 360 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $499.99 shipped when code HOLIDAYYOGA13 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $720, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats the previous price cut by $49, and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Sporting a premium 2-in-1 design, Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga Chromebook features an aluminum chassis alongside a 360-degree folding form-factor. Its 1080p touchscreen is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which completes the package alongside two USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 slot, and a microSD card reader. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 145 customers. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Lenovo’s Yoga Chromebook is an ideal note taking companion for students, so if you plan on taking it to class, grabbing a laptop sleeve is a great way to spend some of the savings from the lead deal. This well-reviewed option at Amazon will only run you $11 and features a water-resistant design. Not to mention, over 26,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you don’t need as much power under the hood, we’re still tracking HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 at $300. At its best price in months, you’ll save 21% while scoring this 2-in-1 machine. Otherwise, check out this discount we spotted earlier today on Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Air at $200 off.

Lenovo 15-inch Yoga Chromebook features:

From tablet to tent, to stand to laptop mode, the Yoga Chromebook is a 360˚ convertible 2-in-1. As well as a 15.6″ near-edgeless, 10-point touchscreen display with 4K resolution, it has an optional full white-backlit keyboard and spacious trackpad. It also places the latest, streamlined Chrome OS interface at your fingertips—including the Google Play Store, custom Google Maps wallpapers, images, and more.

