Take nearly $200 off Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon offers Apple’s early 2020 13-inch MacBook Air 1.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $799.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $999 going rate, $50 under Black Friday, and matching the Amazon all-time low price. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, Apple’s most recent Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 256GB of storage or more. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more if you’re not willing to shell out $200 more for the latest MacBook Air. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Air. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers extra I/O for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. We have a great batch of deals in the Cyber Week Apple sale at B&H, including notable price drops on the latest iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can save upwards of $300 off some of Apple’s newest releases and more. And don’t forget, Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard is at a new all-time low this morning, too!

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Latest Apple-designed keyboard

OS: macOS Sierra (10.12)

