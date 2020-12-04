Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro hits all-time low at $300

Amazon offers Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $299.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. That’s down from the usual $349 price tag, $25 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low.

The latest creation from Apple delivers a premium typing experience on the 2020 iPad Pro. A beautiful design, beloved keys, and the ability to customize the angle as needed make it a must-have companion to the latest iPad Pro. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this wireless keyboard for $20. There’s still a lot to like here, save for the official Space Gray coloring of the lead deal. It’s a suitable option for any Apple-focused setup. Plus, you can easily apply it to various setups, like your Mac and more, which is a limitation the lead deal does not enjoy.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. We have a great batch of deals in the Cyber Week Apple sale at B&H, including notable price drops on the latest iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can save upwards of $300 off some of Apple’s newest releases and more.

Apple 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.

It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.

With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

