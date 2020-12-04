Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro hits all-time low at $300

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Reg. $349 $300

Amazon offers Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $299.99 shipped. Final price reflected at checkout. That’s down from the usual $349 price tag, $25 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low.

The latest creation from Apple delivers a premium typing experience on the 2020 iPad Pro. A beautiful design, beloved keys, and the ability to customize the angle as needed make it a must-have companion to the latest iPad Pro. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this wireless keyboard for $20. There’s still a lot to like here, save for the official Space Gray coloring of the lead deal. It’s a suitable option for any Apple-focused setup. Plus, you can easily apply it to various setups, like your Mac and more, which is a limitation the lead deal does not enjoy.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. We have a great batch of deals in the Cyber Week Apple sale at B&H, including notable price drops on the latest iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can save upwards of $300 off some of Apple’s newest releases and more.

Apple 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard features:

  • The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.
  • It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.
  • With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.
  • Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Motorola One Action Smartphone returns to Amazon low at...
Give your MacBook a boost with this slim-profile stand ...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C GaN Charger $3...
Expand your Assistant setup with three Nest Cam Indoor ...
Kanto Powered Gaming Speakers upgrade your setup for $1...
Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $...
Amazon Technivorm Moccamaster sale: KBGT $255, KB $239,...
Synology’s new DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS packs 451MB/s sp...
Show More Comments

Related

$1,299

Take nearly $100 off Apple’s new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (New Amazon low)

$1,200 Learn More
Reg. $13

Add three Apple Watch bands to your new device for just $7.50

$7.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More
Reg. $350

Motorola One Action Smartphone returns to Amazon low at $200 (Save $150)

$200 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 04, 2020 – 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $300, Sonos Speakers, more

Listen now
Reg. $130

Insignia’s family-sized 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven receives $80 price drop, now $50 shipped

$50 Learn More
20% off

Timex Holiday Sale takes 20% off popular watches from $19 + free shipping

From $19 Learn More
Reg. $25

Give your MacBook a boost with this slim-profile stand for $17.50 (Reg. $25)

$17.50 Learn More