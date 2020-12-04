Motorola One Action Smartphone returns to Amazon low at $200 (Save $150)

-
AmazonAndroidMotorola
Reg. $350 $200

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low set once before back in July. With a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display at the center of the experience, the Motorola One Action packs 128GB of onboard storage and is powered by an octa-core processor. Then around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 275 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Get additional details below the fold.

An easy recommendation on how to use your savings from the lead deal would be grabbing a microSD card to leverage its expandable storage capabilities. Whether you’re just planning ahead of the future or already have a collection of photos and videos to store, this 128GB Samsung EVO Select card is a great buy at just $16.

While you’ll still be able to lock-in this post-Cyber Monday OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone deal at $750, there are plenty of other price cuts to be had in our Android guide. Yesterday’s roundup of Android app and game deals is still live with a series of notable discounts for loading up your new device.

Motorola One Action smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Gerber Bamboo Quadrant Flipper Knife hits Amazon low at...
Give your MacBook a boost with this slim-profile stand ...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W USB-C GaN Charger $3...
Expand your Assistant setup with three Nest Cam Indoor ...
Kanto Powered Gaming Speakers upgrade your setup for $1...
Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Collection $...
Amazon Technivorm Moccamaster sale: KBGT $255, KB $239,...
Synology’s new DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS packs 451MB/s sp...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
$151 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, more at a low of $699

$699 Learn More
$50 off

Early Cyber Monday storage deals abound from $15: 5TB external $95, 2TB SSDs $170, more

From $15 Learn More
22% off

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), more Black Friday deals from $500

From $500 Learn More
$30 off

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad returns to $299 in this post-Cyber Monday deal

$299 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 05, 2020

Listen now
Reg. $32

Gerber Bamboo Quadrant Flipper Knife hits Amazon low at $22 (Reg. $32) + more

$22 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 04, 2020 – 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $300, Sonos Speakers, more

Listen now