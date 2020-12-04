Motorola One Action Smartphone returns to Amazon low at $200 (Save $150)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low set once before back in July. With a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display at the center of the experience, the Motorola One Action packs 128GB of onboard storage and is powered by an octa-core processor. Then around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 275 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Get additional details below the fold.

An easy recommendation on how to use your savings from the lead deal would be grabbing a microSD card to leverage its expandable storage capabilities. Whether you’re just planning ahead of the future or already have a collection of photos and videos to store, this 128GB Samsung EVO Select card is a great buy at just $16.

While you’ll still be able to lock-in this post-Cyber Monday OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone deal at $750, there are plenty of other price cuts to be had in our Android guide. Yesterday’s roundup of Android app and game deals is still live with a series of notable discounts for loading up your new device.

Motorola One Action smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!