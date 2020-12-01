OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone returns to all-time low at $750 (Save $249)

Amazon offers the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $749.99 shipped in Ultramarine Blue. Saving you 25% from the usual going rate, today’s offer matches the all-time low we saw briefly over Black Friday before it sold out and is only the second time at this price. With a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a more premium Android experience backed by 5G connectivity. Its 256GB of storage is also complemented by a 48MP quad camera array and a Snapdragon 865 SoC to power it all. Over 940 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to use would be grabbing the Spigen Tough Armor case for $17 at Amazon. With a dual TPU and polycarbonate design, it’ll protect your OnePlus 8 Pro from scratches and drops without adding too much bulk. It also comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 670 customers.

While most of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Android deals have since ended, you can still lock in many of the best price drops this year on new apps and games for your device. Our Android app roundup has quite a few offerings that are worth a look.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy.  High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

