We are now ready to gather up all of the day’s best Android app deals. This is the place to find all of the most notable deals on Android software courtesy of Google Play and beyond, every afternoon around this time. Considering the frequency with which Android apps and games go on sale, you should never really need to pay full price. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles such as Slaughter 3: The Rebels, The Lonely Hacker, Dead Bunker 2 HD, Stone Of Souls, Unit Converter (Pega Pro), Devils & Demons, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker that now sits alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup starting from just $300. We also spotted a great deal on Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio which makes for a great companion for these OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone discounts and many others. Alongside the Anker Cyber Week sale from $13, our Smartphone Accessories roundup has additional Android add-ons including charging gear, headphones, and much more.

Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $50, Contra Collection $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Slaughter 3 The Rebels:

A city hidden from the rest of the world. For years it had been used as a massive prison complex, where all the most dangerous criminals were sentenced for life to be kept locked away in forever. Thousands of thieves, thugs, and killers festering in their anger and rage, wanted to break free. Now, the prison’s walls have fallen…The entire complex has been overrun by the enraged criminals. All personnel and security were slaughtered, and local inhabitants forced to flee to the nearby woods.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!