Razer’s Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad falls to $85 (Save 35%), more from $35

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad for $84.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Sporting 32 programable keys, Razer’s Tartarus Pro amplifies your gaming session by providing easy access to a variety of customizable actions. So whether you’re looking to get the most out of an MMO and other online games, or need to configure some streaming shortcuts, this is up to the task. You’ll also find an 8-way thumbpad for quickly navigating through on-screen controls and more, as well as RGB Chroma lighting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Find more Razer gaming deals below from $35.

Other Razer gaming deals:

If you’re more of a Star Wars fan, we’re currently seeing a selection of its Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sale from $25. At some of the best prices of the year, you’ll be able to save up to 33% on select mice and more. That’s on top of its Junglecat and Raiju gamepads that get mobile gamers in on the action starting at $50.

Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad features:

Nothing is faster than the speed of light—that’s why we designed a switch that utilizes light to register a keystroke. The Razer Linear Optical Switch features 1.0mm optical actuation so you can execute commands instantly, leaving no doubt when your kill is determined in the blink of an eye.

