Save up to 50% on Razer Junglecat and Raiju smartphone gamepads from $50

Amazon currently offers the Razer Raiju Mobile Controller for $69.99 shipped. Down from the usual $120 going rate, today’s offer is $24 under our previous mention and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Razer’s Raiju Mobile controller delivers a mobile gaming experience for those looking to elevate their portable gaming rigs or dive into Xbox Cloud Gaming. It features an integrated smartphone clip that’ll work with Android devices and sports a typical gamepad design complete with two joysticks, D-pad, shoulder buttons, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Razer Junglecat Android Smartphone Gamepad for $49.99. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% price cut and matches the all-time low set only once before. This mobile gamepad turns your smartphone into a Nintendo Switch-like device with a modular design that doubles as a standalone controller when not attached directly to your handset. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 365 customers.

But if it’s gear for the at-home gaming rig, our PC accessories guide is worth a look for some additional price cuts. Notably, Razer’s lineup of Stormtrooper-themed peripherals are on sale from $25, saving you up to 33% from the usual going rates. That’s alongside the brand’s Seiren X USB Streaming Mic at $70 and even more.

Razer Raiju Mobile Controller features:

Ergonomic multi-function button layout – for expert control and advanced customization. Hair trigger mode – for the competitive advantage. Adjustable phone mount – for the best gaming experience at any angle. For the best gaming experience at any angle – soft cushioned touch with tactile feedback. Mobile app configuration – for Easy control at your fingertips

