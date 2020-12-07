Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly $120 and Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at $110 in new condition right now. Today’s offer is at least 60% off and the lowest we can find. Housed in an attractive stainless steel exterior, this model has a 5-quart capacity, a digital interface with plenty of preset cooking programs, and an adjustable temperature range from 180- to 400-degrees. You’ll also find an included dishwasher-safe frying basket and pan. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. Head below for more of the best holiday air fryer deals.

If you’re in the market for an alternative cooker that’s a little bit more high-end or versatile than today’s dedicated air fryer units, there are plenty of those on sale as well. Firstly, we are tracking a great deal on Anova’s Bluetooth Sous Vide Nano, not to mention a host of Black Friday-worthy Instant Pot deals starting from $49. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchen and household deals.

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family. The air fryer’s BPA-free construction keeps unhealthy chemicals out of your food, and a stainless steel finish helps give your kitchen a refined, polished look.

