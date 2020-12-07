FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC Mini PC at a new low of $279 (Save 38%)

-
B&HNetworkingIntel
Reg. $449 $279

B&H currently offers the Intel NUC Bean Canyon Lite i5 Kit for $279 shipped. Usually selling for $449, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $5, and marks the best price we’ve seen to date. The NUC 8 delivers an 8th Generation Bean Canyon Core i5 processor with a low-profile design that can house up to 32GB of RAM via two SODIMM slots as well as an M.2 SSD slot and space for a 2.5-inch hard drive. Ideal for using as a home media server with Plex and more, there’s four USB 3.0 slots, a Thunderbolt 3 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Over 515 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to use your savings would be picking up the Kingston A400 240G Internal M.2 SSD at $34 to kickstart your new NUC. Those looking to pick up some RAM could also grab this 8GB kit will only run you $32. Or for something a bit less powerful compared to the NUC, you could just grab this CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 bundle and call it a day at $90, which delivers another option for getting started with a smart home server and more.

If you have a NAS that could use an upgrade, we’re also tracking a 30% price cut on WD’s Red Plus 4TB NAS HDD right now. Having dropped to a new Amazon low, this hard drive is currently down to $90.

Intel NUC Bean Canyon Lite features:

Build your own compact desktop with the Intel NUC Bean Canyon Lite i5 Kit (Tall). This compact desktop houses an 8th Gen 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8260U Quad-Core processor. Add your own RAM, up to 64GB 2400 MHz DDR4, via the two memory slots. For storage, you can add a 2.5″ hard drive as well as an M.2 2280 SSD. When it comes to ports, you’ll have plenty of options, such as HDMI 2.0a, Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), and USB Type-A.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

B&H

Networking

Intel

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh routers return to Amaz...
Amazfit’s Band 5 tracks blood O2, heart rate, sle...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker drops to ne...
Start your PC gaming journey with the Intel i7-9700F 8-...
B&H Cyber Week Apple sale takes up to $300 off lat...
Samsung Galaxy Book S is ‘first device’ to ...
Save on iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard bundles
Affordable new Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini router series combi...
Show More Comments

Related

EVOO’s new gaming laptops offer up to RTX graphics, 120Hz+ displays, more from $850

Learn More
Reg. $629

Upgrade to Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 713 at $549 and save $80

$549 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
35% off

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live return to all-time low at $110 (Save 35%), more from $100

$100+ Learn More
30% off

Upgrade your PC with Samsung internal SSDs starting at $60 (Save up to 30%)

$60+ Learn More
43% off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beyblade battle set hits a new low at $17 (Reg. $30)

$17 Learn More

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback

Learn More
$30 off

AUTO-VOX’s D6 Pro 1080p dash camera returns to $60 shipped (Reg. $90)

$60 Learn More