Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC Mini PC at a new low of $279 (Save 38%)

B&H currently offers the Intel NUC Bean Canyon Lite i5 Kit for $279 shipped. Usually selling for $449, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $5, and marks the best price we’ve seen to date. The NUC 8 delivers an 8th Generation Bean Canyon Core i5 processor with a low-profile design that can house up to 32GB of RAM via two SODIMM slots as well as an M.2 SSD slot and space for a 2.5-inch hard drive. Ideal for using as a home media server with Plex and more, there’s four USB 3.0 slots, a Thunderbolt 3 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Over 515 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to use your savings would be picking up the Kingston A400 240G Internal M.2 SSD at $34 to kickstart your new NUC. Those looking to pick up some RAM could also grab this 8GB kit will only run you $32. Or for something a bit less powerful compared to the NUC, you could just grab this CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 bundle and call it a day at $90, which delivers another option for getting started with a smart home server and more.

If you have a NAS that could use an upgrade, we’re also tracking a 30% price cut on WD’s Red Plus 4TB NAS HDD right now. Having dropped to a new Amazon low, this hard drive is currently down to $90.

Intel NUC Bean Canyon Lite features:

Build your own compact desktop with the Intel NUC Bean Canyon Lite i5 Kit (Tall). This compact desktop houses an 8th Gen 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5-8260U Quad-Core processor. Add your own RAM, up to 64GB 2400 MHz DDR4, via the two memory slots. For storage, you can add a 2.5″ hard drive as well as an M.2 2280 SSD. When it comes to ports, you’ll have plenty of options, such as HDMI 2.0a, Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), and USB Type-A.

