WD’s Red Plus 4TB NAS HDD drops to Amazon low at $90 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the WD Red Plus 4TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Normally $135 at Amazon and currently fetching $130 at Best Buy, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting to expand the storage capacity of your NAS, this is a fantastic way to do so. Western Digital is my go-to when it comes to server storage, as they’ve always been the most reliable for me. 4TB is a great size as it provides ample room for movies, photos, and more without breaking the bank. Rated 4.6/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy shoppers at Amazon.

If you don’t mind ditching the NAS-rating of the WD Red Plus lineup, the WD Blue 4TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive is a great alternative. You’ll find that it costs $80 at Amazon, saving you an additional $10 from today’s lead deal while still offering the same amount of overall storage.

Maybe mass storage isn’t the most important thing to you. If that’s the case, check out the WD Blue 1TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive. It’s quite budget-focused at $40, which is more than 50% below today’s lead deal.

WD Red Plus 4TB HDD features:

  • 5400RPM performance class
  • Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate*| * Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred ✕ (8760 / recorded power-on hours))
  • Compatible Tested with a wide range of NAS systems for optimum performance and compatibility
  • Small or medium business NAS systems in a 24×7 environment

