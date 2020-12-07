iRobot’s flagship Roomba S9/+ vacuums now up to $400 off at new all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $899 shipped. Usually fetching $1,299, today’s offer saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. As the flagship offering from iRobot’s lineup of robotic vacuums, the Roomba S9+ delivers 3-stage cleaning system, 120-minute runtime, and an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” There’s also smart mapping and Alexa control, as well as an included dirt disposal unit so you don’t have to empty the dustbin as often. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more.

Update 12/7 @ 3:37 PM: Anker via Newegg is offering its eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Plus Robot Vacuum for $119.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $230, and still going for as much at Amazon, today’s deal is the best available. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Amazon also is discounting the iRobot Roomba S9 to $699. Down from $999, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. While you’ll find a similar 120-minute runtime and much of the smart features here, this model ditches the anti-allergen system and companion dirt disposal. Over 330 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Then once the automatic cleaning has been taken care of, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for more discounts on everyday essentials and upgrades for around the house. Right now, Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier is down to $430 alongside these holiday Instant Pot deals from $49 and much more.

iRobot Roomba S9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean.

