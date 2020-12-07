Monoprice’s new 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitors see first discounts to $250

Monoprice is currently offering its 32-inch Zero-G Curved 1440p Gaming Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Usually fetching $300, today’s offer saves you $50 and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on one of Monoprice’s latest releases. Sporting a 32-inch display, this gaming monitor packs a 1440p resolution alongside 165Hz refresh rate. On top of VESA mount compatibility, its frameless design and 1500R curvature will blend in well with your gaming rig or workstation. There’s also a pair of HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Ratings are still coming in on the recent release, but we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews of other Monoprice monitors in the past. Head below for more.

If the curved design noted above isn’t all that appealing for your setup, Monoprice is also offering its standard 32-inch Zero-G Gaming Monitor for $249.99. Down from $300, today’s offer is the same $50 discount as above and also marking a new all-time low. Alongside the same 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p panel, this display is yet another enticing battlestation upgrade for the price.

Those looking for a different screen size or feature set will want to check out this ongoing LG monitor sale instead. With prices starting at $100, there’s various UltraWides, 4K USB-C displays, and more at up to 30% off to bring into your setup. Then head over to our PC gaming guide for even more ways to elevate your kit.

Monoprice 32-inch Zero-G Gaming Monitor features:

The native 2560x1440p (WQHD) resolution of this monitor provides stunning detail, while its VA panel ensures rich, accurate color reproduction and fast response times. The 165Hz refresh rate drives precise and fluid gaming performance and AMD FreeSync technology eliminates choppy gameplay and broken frames. The 1500R curvature reduces eye strain and increases gaming performance by decreasing the amount of eye movement needed to see from edge to edge. Two HDMI inputs, two DisplayPort inputs, and an audio output provide a host of connectivity options.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!