FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf reorders home goods when stock runs low at $15 (Save 25%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart Home
Reg. $20 $15

Amazon is currently offering its Dash Smart Shelf in all sizes for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. Amazon’s new Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to reorder household amenities, favorite snacks, and anything else that you go through on a regular basis. The shelf will automatically measure the weight of whatever you place on it, and reorders the item once you’re running low. There are three sizes to choose from, with the Smart Shelf supporting a wide variety of products from Amazon. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another perk of Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf is that you’ll be able to take advantage of its usual Subscribe & Save discounts for reordering snacks and the like. But with your first automatic reorder, there’s an extra up to 25% off in savings to be had on top of the usual discounts. Learn more about how the Smart Shelves work right here.

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more price cuts today. Even if you’re not looking to have automatic orders set up, there are plenty of discounts on other ways to streamline your space from today’s up to 40% off kitchen faucet sale to humidifiers and more.

Amazon Dash Smart Shelf features:

Our auto-replenishment scale senses the weight of everyday items and places a reorder or notifies you when you’re running low. Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to stay stocked on your favorite pantry staples, office supplies, pet products, and more. Customize your preferences in the Amazon Shopping app at any time. If you don’t want automatic reorders, you can get notified when you’re running low instead.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Embrace cloud gaming with PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A And...
Nomatic’s slim minimal wallet lets you finally di...
TiVo Stream 4K media player drops to new all-time low a...
Humidify your space for the holidays with this 4-liter ...
Bag CRAFTSMAN’s V20 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159 at ...
First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale...
December’s best new perfumes: Valentino, Jo Malon...
LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down ...
Show More Comments

Related

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Reg. $150

Anker’s latest eufy Keypad Smart Lock falls to new low of $105 (Save 30%)

$105 Learn More
38% off

Save up to 38% on Aeotec Z-Wave dimmer switches, sensors, more from $25

$25+ Learn More

Amazon Black Friday unveiled: Save on new Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, much more

Learn More
$3 each

Cree’s Connected Zigbee smart bulbs are down to just $3 each (75% off)

75% off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More
Reg. $16

Nomatic’s slim minimal wallet lets you finally ditch your bulky back pocket at a low of $9

$9 Learn More
Reg. $49

TiVo Stream 4K media player drops to new all-time low at $39 (Save 20%)

$39 Learn More