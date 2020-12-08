Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf reorders home goods when stock runs low at $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering its Dash Smart Shelf in all sizes for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. Amazon’s new Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to reorder household amenities, favorite snacks, and anything else that you go through on a regular basis. The shelf will automatically measure the weight of whatever you place on it, and reorders the item once you’re running low. There are three sizes to choose from, with the Smart Shelf supporting a wide variety of products from Amazon. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another perk of Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf is that you’ll be able to take advantage of its usual Subscribe & Save discounts for reordering snacks and the like. But with your first automatic reorder, there’s an extra up to 25% off in savings to be had on top of the usual discounts. Learn more about how the Smart Shelves work right here.

Amazon Dash Smart Shelf features:

Our auto-replenishment scale senses the weight of everyday items and places a reorder or notifies you when you’re running low. Dash Smart Shelf makes it easy to stay stocked on your favorite pantry staples, office supplies, pet products, and more. Customize your preferences in the Amazon Shopping app at any time. If you don’t want automatic reorders, you can get notified when you’re running low instead.

