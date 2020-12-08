Humidify your space for the holidays with this 4-liter TaoTronics at $40 (35% off)

TaoTronics via Amazon is now offering its 4-liter Cool Mist Humidifier for $40.12 shipped after you clip the $5 on-page coupon. Regularly in the $60 range, today’s offer is nearly 35% in savings, a couple bucks under the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If things are starting to get a bit dry in your home or office, it might be time to consider scoring a handy little humidifier. This one includes a 1.06-gallon water tank that can run for 30-hours before it needs a refill. The nightlight is a nice touch while sleep mode disables the on-board LED screen for a distraction-free rest. It ships with a cleaning brush and a 12-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Magictec Cool Mist Humidifier at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one carries 4+ star rating from thousands, but its 24-liter tank will need to get refilled more often and won’t cover as large a space as today’s lead deal.

More on the Taotronics Cool Mist Humidifier:

Smart Humidifier: Easy voice control via Alexa or Google Home devices; Smartphone control via Sun Home app

Super Quiet Operation: Ultrasonic technology, less than 36dB working noise. Unique designed sleep mode, silent and with no light disturbance

Informative LED display: Built-in Humidistat tells you the current RH; Easily choose between three mist levels; Set your desired humidity level, 40-60% is recommended

