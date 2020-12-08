FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Humidify your space for the holidays with this 4-liter TaoTronics at $40 (35% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsTaoTronics
35% off $40

TaoTronics via Amazon is now offering its 4-liter Cool Mist Humidifier for $40.12 shipped after you clip the $5 on-page coupon. Regularly in the $60 range, today’s offer is nearly 35% in savings, a couple bucks under the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If things are starting to get a bit dry in your home or office, it might be time to consider scoring a handy little humidifier. This one includes a 1.06-gallon water tank that can run for 30-hours before it needs a refill. The nightlight is a nice touch while sleep mode disables the on-board LED screen for a distraction-free rest. It ships with a cleaning brush and a 12-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Magictec Cool Mist Humidifier at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one carries 4+ star rating from thousands, but its 24-liter tank will need to get refilled more often and won’t cover as large a space as today’s lead deal. 

Check out these TP-Link smart home power-related deals to pair up with your new humidifier along with these price drops on Airthings smart air quality monitors starting at $58. Then head over to our coverage of the new Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool and our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the Taotronics Cool Mist Humidifier:

  • Smart Humidifier: Easy voice control via Alexa or Google Home devices; Smartphone control via Sun Home app
  • Super Quiet Operation: Ultrasonic technology, less than 36dB working noise. Unique designed sleep mode, silent and with no light disturbance
  • Informative LED display: Built-in Humidistat tells you the current RH; Easily choose between three mist levels; Set your desired humidity level, 40-60% is recommended

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

TaoTronics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bag CRAFTSMAN’s V20 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159 at ...
First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale...
December’s best new perfumes: Valentino, Jo Malon...
LITOM’s 8-pack of solar LED fence lights is down ...
This Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch is $127 of...
The latest Powerbeats Wireless Earphones hit all-time l...
Add The Step Original Aerobic Platform to your home wor...
Snow Joe 48V Cordless Snow Blower gets your ready for w...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Stay toasty with TaoTronics’ Space Heater at new Amazon low: $51 (25% off)

$51 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Incase EO Hardshell MacBook Roller Bag falls to $55 for Cyber Week (Reg. $80+)

$55 Learn More
45% off

Razer’s Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad falls to $85 (Save 35%), more from $9

$9+ Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Save 33%

Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sale from $25 (Save up to 33%)

$25+ Learn More
Reg. $120

PowerA Switch GameCube controller 3-pack hits all-time low at $70 (Reg. $120) + more

$70 Learn More
Save $40

Bag CRAFTSMAN’s V20 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159 at Amazon (Save $40)

$159 Learn More
Reg. $120

First Alert’s HomeKit Smoke + CO Detector on sale from $83 (Save up to 31%)

$83+ Learn More