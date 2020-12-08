We are now ready to gather all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While much of yesterday’s best offers are still live, including a collection of brilliant Annapurna titles like Flower and Journey, there are plenty more to add to the list this morning. Today’s collection is highlighted by the classic Star Wars KOTOR, Cultist Simulator, Sir Questionnaire, Form Maker, Flyer & Invitation Creator, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Past Life Regression Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Star Wars : KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Real Tarot: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flyer & Invitation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Power Remote Pro: PPT Clicker: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sir Questionnaire: $2 (Reg. $4)

Buy an Apple gift card get a 10% Best Buy bonus credit

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, B2GO FREE PS5/Series X titles, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TextMask: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WitchSpring4: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WitchSpring3: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Star Wars KOTOR:

Will you master the powers of the light side of the Force? Or will you fall victim to the temptations of the dark side? Every decision you make will change the future for you and all of your party members. Design your character and play your way. Whether you prefer stealth and hacking mechanics, lightsaber combat, or using Force powers, there’s always more than one way to tackle a situation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!