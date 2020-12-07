Today, we are tracking some fantastic deals on Annapurna iOS games. Annapurna is a well-known indie game publisher that brings many of the best smaller PC and console experiences over to mobile and we are seeing some of its most popular titles on sale via the App Store right now. One particular standout here is Flower, a relaxing and whimsical experience that is now down to just $1. The regularly $5 iOS version is now at the lowest we have tracked on the App Store. This award-winning title let’s you “take control of the wind as you explore and navigate beautiful, lush environments using motion controls.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more deals on Annapurna iOS games.

Annapurna iOS games on sale:

You will find a host of other stellar Annapurna iOS games below, including the amazing Journey, Gone Home, and others. But you’ll also want to swing by this morning’s iOS deal roundup where you’ll find Donut County headlining at $3 alongside a host of other notable price drops. Browse through all of it right here.

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $1 (Reg. $5)

You’ll also want to make sure you go score today’s Best Buy deal on Apple Gift Cards. If you’re going to spend any money on the App Stores, you might as well grab some free Best Buy credit while you’re at it.

More on Flower:

Experience award-winning Flower, now available on the App Store. Originally developed by thatgamecompany, Flower lets you take control of the wind as you explore and navigate beautiful, lush environments using motion controls. Journey through varied landscapes at your own pace, interacting with and changing the environment as you go, and find balance and harmony in your surroundings. This is an interactive escape that takes you on an emotional journey like no other game you’ve ever experienced.

