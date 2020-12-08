Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet returns to all-time low at $229 (Save 23%)

Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $229 shipped. Normally selling for $299, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our previous Black Friday mention by $1, and matches the all-time low set only once before. With a 10.1-inch touchscreen display at the center of the experience here, Lenovo mixes things up from other 2-in-1 Chromebooks by including a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook Duet also features 128GB of onboard storage, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all alongside a USB-C port. Over 660 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub and upgrade your new Chromebook. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. It’ll only set you back $26 right now at Amazon and with over 2,600 customers have left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Those looking to get in the Chrome OS game with a larger screen can also still score Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 at $549. That’s on top of the ongoing Lenovo 15-inch Yoga Chromebook deal at $500, which also delivers a 2-in-1 experiences with a touchscreen and folding hinge design.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

