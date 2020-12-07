Upgrade to Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 713 at $549 and save $80

Best Buy is currently offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $549 shipped. Typically fetching $629, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. Centered around a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display, Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 sports a 2-in-1 design that lets to convert into a tablet. Its aluminum build pairs with 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Plus, on top of its two USB-C ports, you’ll also find an HDMI output, USB 3.0 slot, and a microSD card reader for expanding storage. Over 205 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, agreeing largely with our hands-on review.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for storing chargers and other accessories with your new Chromebook.

But if you’re after a more affordable option for enjoying a 2-in-1 Chromebook, Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga model is still on sale for $500. Marking a new 2020 low, this alternative ditches the more diverse roster of I/O found above in favor of relying on USB-C.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Spin your way to amazing versatility with Acer’s Chromebook Spin 13. This handy machine quickly transforms into anything you need it to be— a Notebook, stand-up Display, Tent or Tablet—thanks to its special 360° Hinge. A first for convertible Chromebooks, the elegant aluminum Chromebook Spin 13 uses a fast 8th Gen Intel processor.

