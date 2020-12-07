It’s time to kick the week off with today’s best Android app deals. Every afternoon we gather the day’s most notable price drops on games and apps from Google Play and beyond so you never have to pay full price. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like the WitchSpring series, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, Day by Day Organizer PRO, Icewind Dale, One Up – Lemonade Rush, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by some great smart home gear including Lenovo’s Smart Display 10 at 52% off. That deal joins today’s price drop on the Google Fit-equipped Wyze Scale and the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. But we also have some great add-on offers in this morning’s Amazon Anker sale from $11 and our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, B2GO FREE PS5/Series X titles, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on WitchSpring4:

This Little Queen, called a Witch, rules over the Ürphean continent. She trains hard to conquer all the continents. She orders her minions to collect magic ingredients, or goes on explorations by herself. The items she crafts enhance her powers. The Warriors retaliate harder, as Moccamori becomes more powerful…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!