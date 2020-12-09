AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Hey Siri, more for $190 (Reg. up to $249)

Woot offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $189.99. That’s down from the usual $249 price tag, Best Buy’s current $235 sale price, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. It did briefly hit $170 at Amazon and Walmart over Black Friday. AirPods Pro feature a truly wireless design with up to 24-hours of battery life and a fully water/sweat-resistant design. Active Noise Cancellation ensures that you’ll be able to enjoy your music without the distractions around you. Not to mention, Hey Siri is yet another perk worth checking out. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save big and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. The battery life will also drop down to a total of 20-hours, as well. Check out my review for additional details.

We have a handful of 1-day headphone deals currently going at this time, including Amazon’s Anker Gold Box that features various models on sale from $25. Woot also has a price drop on the Microsoft Surface Headphones, too. While we’re on the subject, don’t forget to check out our coverage of the new AirPods Max that were announced yesterday.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

