FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft Surface Headphones with ANC fall to new all-time low at $150 (Save 40%)

-
HeadphoneswootMicrosoft
Reg. $250 $150

Today only, Woot offers the Microsoft Surface Headphones for $149.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention, marks a new all-time low, and saves you 40%. Microsoft’s now previous-generation headphones deliver a premium matte grey design alongside active noise cancellation and up to 18-hours of battery life per charge. A built-in dial lets you adjust volume and skip tracks, which rounds out the notable features alongside USB-C charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 130 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more stylish design found above can save even more by opting for the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $60 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much lower price. You won’t get the same build or audio quality as with the option from Microsoft, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

You’ll find plenty of other deals over in our headphones guide, including ongoing price cuts on Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats offerings. Those are also joined by this morning’s Anker earbuds sale from $25. Then be sure to check out our review of the Audeze Penrose X headset, especially if you’re in the market for something geared towards Xbox Series X gameplay.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

From your doorstep to your office, on the train or in the air, listen in comfort and style all day. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with rich, clear audio and adjustable noise cancellation. And use your voice to get more done with your hands free. Just ask Microsoft Cortana¹ to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

woot

Microsoft

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon 1-day Anker wireless earbud sale with various mo...
Today only, refurb Apple Watch Series 4 models start at...
Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for poli...
Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xb...
SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless headset is PS5-r...
The latest Powerbeats Wireless Earphones hit all-time l...
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones drop to $119 ahead of C...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live return to all-time low...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-time low at $250 (Save $100)

$250 Learn More
Reg. $150+

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones drop to $119 ahead of Christmas (Reg. $150+), more

$119 Learn More
35% off

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live return to all-time low at $110 (Save 35%), more from $100

$100+ Learn More
Reg. $400

Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter falls to new all-time low of $330 (Save $70)

$330 Learn More
Save up to 22%

Save up to 22% on Logitech Lightspeed mice, keyboards, and more from $40

From $40 Learn More
50% off

Pixelmator Pro for Mac is ready for Big Sur and now 50% off at $20

$20 Learn More
46% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

$6 Learn More

[Update: Day 9] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More