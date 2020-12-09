Microsoft Surface Headphones with ANC fall to new all-time low at $150 (Save 40%)

Today only, Woot offers the Microsoft Surface Headphones for $149.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention, marks a new all-time low, and saves you 40%. Microsoft’s now previous-generation headphones deliver a premium matte grey design alongside active noise cancellation and up to 18-hours of battery life per charge. A built-in dial lets you adjust volume and skip tracks, which rounds out the notable features alongside USB-C charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 130 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more stylish design found above can save even more by opting for the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $60 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much lower price. You won’t get the same build or audio quality as with the option from Microsoft, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

You’ll find plenty of other deals over in our headphones guide, including ongoing price cuts on Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats offerings. Those are also joined by this morning’s Anker earbuds sale from $25. Then be sure to check out our review of the Audeze Penrose X headset, especially if you’re in the market for something geared towards Xbox Series X gameplay.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

From your doorstep to your office, on the train or in the air, listen in comfort and style all day. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with rich, clear audio and adjustable noise cancellation. And use your voice to get more done with your hands free. Just ask Microsoft Cortana¹ to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

