Amazon 1-day Anker wireless earbud sale with various models from $25 (Up to 42% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon is offering up to 42% off various models of its Soundcore wireless earbuds. While there are a number of options to choose from here, one standout is the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150, today’s offer is a straight $50 price drop and the lowest we can find. Alongside call control and noise reduction via a 4-way built-in microphone array, they sport 11mm dynamic drivers for “jaw-dropping sound” and HearID that creates a “tailor-made sound setup just for your ears.” Additionally, you’ll find 8-hours of wireless battery life and 10-minute quick charge to add an additional 2-hours before the USB-C or wireless charging is needed. Rated 4+ stars and learn more in our launch coverage. More Anker wireless earbud deals below from just $25.
More Anker wireless earbud deals:
- Liberty Neo True Wireless $25 (Reg. $40)
- Life U2 Bluetooth Neckband $28 (Reg. $40)
- Liberty Air X True Wireless $30 (Reg. $70)
- Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds $35 (Reg. $50)
- And even more…
More on the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro:
- Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture: A state-of-the-art design which integrates a customized Knowles balanced armature and an 11mm dynamic driver into a single body. Aligned direct-to-ear, Astria completely eliminates interference while producing harmonized treble and bass for jaw-dropping sound.
- In-Ear Studio Performance: Liberty 2 Pro is recommended by 10 Grammy Award winning producers. Sound is delivered at stadium-scale with impeccable depth and nuance. Every instrument presented perfectly across an expansive soundstage for a stunning representation of what the sound engineer and artist hoped you would hear.
- 8-Hour Playtime*: A single charge of the earbuds gives 8 hours of audio, with 4 more full recharges from the charging case. The charging case recharges via fast-charge USB-C or wireless charging, and provides the earbuds with 2 hours of listening from a 10-minute charge.
