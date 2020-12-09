FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

August’s Smart Lock drops to new 2020 low at $69 (Save 31%)

-
Amazon offers the third-generation August Smart Lock for $68.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new 2020 low. This is also the second-best we’ve seen to date overall. Expand your smart home to the front door and take advantage of the keyless entry on August’s third-generation smart lock. Aside from being able to remove keys from your everyday carry, you’ll be able to remotely check the lock’s status, meaning you won’t have to get out of bed at night to make sure the door was locked. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Find more details down below.

August’s Smart Lock is one of the most affordable options out there for bringing smartphone control to the front door. But if entering a pin code will do the trick, the AmazonBasics Contemporary Keypad Deadbolt is worth a look instead. You’ll be able to ditch the keys by typing in a code instead of relying on your smartphone, and the $50 price tag means you’ll save even more, as well.

Then be sure to head over to our smart home guide for even more price cuts. This morning is already seeing Anker’s eufy Wireless Video Doorbell on sale for $140 as well as a pair of the popular Wyze Cams for $40.

August Smart Lock features:

Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Works with your existing single-cylinder deadbolt. Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys. 

