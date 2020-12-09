Anker’s eufy Wireless Video Doorbell is $80 off for today only at $140 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering Anker’s eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $220, today’s offer is 36% or $80 off and the lowest price we can find. Offering added security to your home with an install that “takes minutes,” this model sports 2K HD video feeds, 2-way audio, and “half a year coverage from one charge.” Built-in AI reduces the number of false alerts, there are no hidden fees or monthly costs to worry about here, and you’ll find Alexa support as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 480 Amazon customers and check out our review of the wired model for a closer look. More details below.

If the install on the video doorbell above isn’t going to work for your setup, consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam for added peace of mind instead. This home security camera comes in at a $52 on Amazon and features multi-angle viewing, Wi-Fi connectivity, motion tracking, and more. It also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of home security camera deals, we are also still tracking some great offers on Nest Cam Indoor bundles, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, and more right here. You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the new Wyze Home Monitoring system while you’re at it.

More on the eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell:

2.5x the Clarity: See every detail of the activity in picture-perfect 2K resolution when live-streaming and recording.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Dual Power Options: Gain half a year coverage from one charge or experience a non-stop power supply via a wired connection.

Expanded Field of View: The increased 4:3 Aspect Ratio ensures you get a full-body view of anyone who approaches.

