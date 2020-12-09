FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus launches buy one get one 50% off sale on latest 8T smartphone

OnePlus has launched a buy one get one 50% off sale on its OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone. Right now when adding two of the devices to your cart, the price will drop to $1,123.50 shipped. Normally you’d pay $749 per phone, with today’s offer saving you 25% overall and marking the second-best price to date. As one of the latest devices in the brand’s stable, OnePlus 8T delivers a 6.55-inch 120Hz display that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity. Around back, you’ll find a 48 MP quad-camera array and 256GB of onboard storage completes the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you’ll find additional details in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings left over from the lead deal, it’s a good call to pick up a pair of official cases to protect your new smartphones. The brand’s Sandstone Bumper Case is a great option at $25, providing a slim design that won’t add too much bulk while still protecting against bumps, scrapes, and the like. But if you’re looking for a little extra durability, its Karbon Bumper Case might be worth a look instead.

If you don’t mind going with one of the previous-generation OnePlus smartphones, its 7T handset is currently down to $330, saving you 33% in the process. You can also lock-in one of the best prices yet on Google Pixel 4, as well, at $300. That’s on top of everything else available in our Android guide.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

