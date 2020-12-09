FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi launches 20% off holiday sitewide sale on latest chargers and more

-
Satechi is launching its holiday sitewide sale today with 20% off its entire collection of Apple chargers and accessories when code HOLIDAY has been applied at checkout. Shipping varies per order. Headlining here is the new Quatro Wireless Power Bank for $79.99. Down from $100, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Living up to its name, Satechi’s latest power bank delivers four different ways to refuel all of the gear in your kit. There’s an integrated Apple Watch charging puck up top alongside a 5W Qi pad. Its 10000mAh battery an quickly top off devices with an 18W USB-C port and USB-A lot to complete the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Another highlight is its new Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable as a pre-order that’s available for $23.99 with the aforementioned code. Usually fetching $30, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen Satechi’s latest release on sale. Delivering a MagSafe-like design, this USB-C charging cable refuels your iPhone 12 by magnetically snapping onto the back. And if you’re rocking an older iPhone without native MagSafe support, Satechi has a Magnetic Sticker on sale for $8 that enables much of the same functionality. Shipping is slated for December 17 on both new accessories.

Satechi Holiday Sale top picks:

Then be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts today. On top of all the deals in this morning’s roundup, you can save 20% on OtterBox’s collection of new iPhone 12 cases alongside even more essentials for your iPhone or Android device.

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank features:

Experience the convenience of wireless charging on-the-go with the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank – 10000 mAh. Combining the best of both portable and wireless charging, the Quatro Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD, and USB-A port to recharge multiple devices at once. 

